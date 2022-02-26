JMP Securities Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.