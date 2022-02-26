JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOANN by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOANN by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

