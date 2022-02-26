JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOANN by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOANN by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
