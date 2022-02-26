Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by 93.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JOUT opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

