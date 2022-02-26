Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.11, but opened at $49.02. Joint shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1,591 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Joint by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Joint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

