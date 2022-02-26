Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

