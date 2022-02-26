Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.