JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 49.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

