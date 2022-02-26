JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

