JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,703,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

