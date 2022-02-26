JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

