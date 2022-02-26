JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $125.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

