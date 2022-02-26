JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $373.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 373 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 452.63 ($6.16), with a volume of 1110779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.81).

The firm has a market cap of £198.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 679.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 755.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($42,159.66).

About JPMorgan Russian Securities

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

