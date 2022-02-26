Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $59,218.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.45 or 0.99960544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00238942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00147649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00289300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

