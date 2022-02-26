KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

