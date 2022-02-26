Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 17,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 817.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

