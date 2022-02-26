Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 17,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 817.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.