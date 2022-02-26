Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00205216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00356435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

