KBR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -203.24 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

