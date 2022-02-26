Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.08

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 4915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after acquiring an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

