Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,029,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

