Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.