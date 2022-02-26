Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.