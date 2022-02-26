Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,179 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Evergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $62.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

