Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $360,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $149.62 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

