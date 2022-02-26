Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $449,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.20 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.