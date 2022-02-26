Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $379.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

