Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $493,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,936,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

NYSE TYL opened at $429.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

