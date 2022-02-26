Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

