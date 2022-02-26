Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Raised by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after buying an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

