Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

