KeyCorp Comments on Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

