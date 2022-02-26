Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KC opened at $6.99 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 54,229 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $7,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

