Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $676.95 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.03 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.