Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.