Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €23.00 at Barclays

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.28.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

