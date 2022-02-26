Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €23.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.28.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

About Klépierre (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.