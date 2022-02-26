Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

KLPEF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

