Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s previous close.
KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
