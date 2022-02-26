Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s previous close.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

