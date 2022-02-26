Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.54. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 73,239 shares traded.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

