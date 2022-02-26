KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.30.

KPT stock opened at C$10.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$104.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.36.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

