Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 179.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 479,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

