Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 24182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

