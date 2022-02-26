Laura Clague Sells 13,716 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

