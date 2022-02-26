Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 155.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 312,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Lazard by 62.5% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 290,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

