LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Specifically, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.