LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.75 or 0.07022829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00274988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00805297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00072731 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00398264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00215593 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

