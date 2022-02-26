Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 10,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYT stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

