LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.96. 437,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.