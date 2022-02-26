LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
