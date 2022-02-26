LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

