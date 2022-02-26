Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

