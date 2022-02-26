Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

LGND opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.