Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $192,557.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00282472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015305 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

