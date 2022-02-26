Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.58 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

